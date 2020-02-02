iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. 1,478,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.