iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

