iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,436 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

