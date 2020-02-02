iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Holdings Lowered by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.