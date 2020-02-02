iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 31.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $401,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 793,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. 40,101,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.