iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Maxim Capital Management LLC

Maxim Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,581,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,514. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

