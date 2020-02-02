iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.