iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 657,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $184.64 and a 12 month high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

