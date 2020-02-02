iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.84. 1,727,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

