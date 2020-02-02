iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 567,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,743. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.