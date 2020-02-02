iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Lowered by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

