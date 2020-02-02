iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,547.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.66. 121,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,148. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $162.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

