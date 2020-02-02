iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

