Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.75 ($6.03).

IWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 220.30 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

