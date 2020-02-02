Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

