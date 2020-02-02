Jacobs & Co. CA Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

