Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,080 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

