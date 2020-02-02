Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,211 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.