Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

