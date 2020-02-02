Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

