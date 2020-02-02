Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $65,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.94 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

