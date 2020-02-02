Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other New Media Investment Group news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 8,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 285,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $1,883,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 912,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,706.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWM stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. New Media Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

