Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.