Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

