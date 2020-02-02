Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 204,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period.

Shares of JPS opened at $10.20 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

