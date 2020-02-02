Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Textron by 111.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.