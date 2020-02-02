Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

