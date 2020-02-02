Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.