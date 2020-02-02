Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

