Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

