Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

