Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

