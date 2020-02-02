Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,779 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

