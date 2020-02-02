Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,473 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $15,174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 85.1% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUN. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

