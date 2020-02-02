Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Twilio by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Twilio by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.16.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $124.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

