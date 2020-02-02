Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $222.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.