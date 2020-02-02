Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 57,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.