Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.