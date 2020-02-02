Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,434,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a 200 day moving average of $271.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

