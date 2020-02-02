Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 386,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,559 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.26.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

