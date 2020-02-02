Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,576 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 311,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

