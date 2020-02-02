Jarvis+ Reaches Market Cap of $330,251.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $330,251.00 and $318,881.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,344,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.