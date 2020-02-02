JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,232 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for about 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,054,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

JD opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

