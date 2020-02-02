JET8 (J8T) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $253,305.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.77 or 0.02971909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

