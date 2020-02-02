Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $51,025.00 and $31,316.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

