Jibrel Network Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail and IDEX. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.00 million and $4,093.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

