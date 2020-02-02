John Sutherland Sells 40,000 Shares of Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750.

Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.00. 31,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Questor Technology Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.36.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QST. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

