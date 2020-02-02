Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

