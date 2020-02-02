Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

