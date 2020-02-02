Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,516.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.